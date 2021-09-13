Highlands Ranch, CO - Keith David Petrick, 60, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado died at his home on August 30, 2021. Born April 9, 1961 to Jim and Hilda Petrick of Johnson Creek, Wisc. He graduated from Jefferson High School and Whitewater University. At Whitewater he met Tina Reu, who he married on August 11, 1984. They moved to Dallas for a couple of years, then to Highlands Ranch, Colorado where they made their home. He was employed for many years by Safeco Insurance, and later by Good Sam. He is survived by his wife, Tina, son Cody (Alisa), and daughter Melissa (Tim). He is also survived by his mother, Hilda, two brothers, Wayne (Cathy) of Delafield, Wisconsin and Bruce (Jill) of Dallas, Texas, and two sisters, Lynn (Ron) Shuster of Thiensville, Wisconsin, and Diane (Karen) Petrick of Minnesota, father and mother-in-law Vern and Jean Reu of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, brothers-in-law Philip (New Mexico) and David (Elkhorn, Wisconsin), in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jim, and two sisters-in-law, Tammy and Heather Reu. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, golfing, traveling, and was an avid walker.
He fought cancer for 5 years and donated his body to cancer research. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to support research in the Department of Medical Oncology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus at the discretion of Dr. Elaine Lam. Please send your gift in memory of Keith Petrick to: University of Colorado Foundation, PO Box 17126, Denver CO 80217. Please note Keith’s name and make it payable to the CU Foundation. Gifts may also be made online at www.giving.cu.edu/KeithPetrick
