HEBRON — Ken “Kenny” Westphall, 80, of Hebron, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020, surrounded by his family who loved him endlessly.
Ken was born on April 30, 1939, to Russel Perry and Margurite Emily (Schroeder) Westphall in Fort Atkinson.
Ken enjoyed having a good time with his family who loved him dearly, and will miss his sense of humor and playfulness.
He took pleasure in cruising on his Harley-Davidson, relaxing at Lake Camelot, deer hunting and farming. And more than anything else, spending time with his beloved wife and soulmate, Lu (Freeman) Westphall, whom he married on March 28, 1970.
Ken attended Tamarack View Elementary School.
As a young man he worked on several farms and then was proud to have worked at Jones Dairy Farm, farming with his father-in-law, and a few other jobs before working at DJR Manufacturing for 22 years as a machinist and delivery driver.
After retirement Ken contentedly spent hours driving tractors in the fields to help on his daughter and son-in-law’s farm.
He is survived by his wife, Lu Westphall of Hebron; his children, Richard Westphall, Brenda (Westphall) Thayer, Connie Westphall and Kenneth Westphall Jr.; two brothers, Donald (Joanne) Westphall and Gerald (Judy) Westphall; a sister, Judy (LeRoy) Barnes; his grandchildren, Shane (Marcy) Potenberg; great-grandson, Jackson; and Venessa (Jon) McGeough; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Brayden, Zachary (Kayla) Thayer, Caleb (Lindsey) Thayer and Luke (Samantha)Westphall; great-granddaughter, Emma, Ben (Bonney) Westphall; great-grandchildren, Landon and Brodie, and Andrew (Stacy) Westphall, Andrew Jr., Hunter and Noah; stepgrandchildren, Ashley (Cory) Schroedl, Melissa (Andrew) Fuerstenberg, Charlie Hookstead, and Paula Koch, Amanda Koch and Emma Koch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Russel Jr.; and a sister, Karen.
There will be no visitation or services as per Ken’s wishes. A private family interment will take place at a later date.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
