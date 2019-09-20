JEFFERSON — Kenneth A. Stuessi, 83, of The Villages, Fla., and Jefferson, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, surround by his family.
Ken was born on June 27, 1936, in South Milwaukee to Arthur and Marjorie (Damschen) Stuessi.
He attended Ripon College and later served in the United States Army near the end of the Korean War.
Ken married Patricia Pisarek on Sept. 13, 1958.
He was an executive at Schlitz Brewing Company for 23 years. He then owned Ken’s Towne Inn in Jefferson for 21 years from 1983 to 2004.
Ken and Pat became “snowbirds,” splitting their time between Jefferson and The Villages where they made many friends.
Ken had a passion for golf, tennis and was an avid sports fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.
He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
Ken will be deeply missed by his wife, Patricia of Florida and Jefferson; sons, Kurt (Elaine) Stuessi of Brentwood, Tenn., Kevin (Peggy) Stuessi of Deerfield and Keith (Linda) Stuessi of Bremerton, Wash.; grandchildren, Tyler (Amanda) Stuessi, Connor Stuessi, Dane Stuessi, Brock Stuessi and Maya Stuessi; and sister, Karol (Oran) Freeland of Delafield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Keith Stuessi.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church with the Deacon Mike Nelson officiating.
Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A lunch reception will follow the service at the church.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or to light a candle in his memory.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ken’s name to Tomorrow’s Hope in Jefferson.
