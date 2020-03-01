Kenneth Gaugert found peace and was received by the Lord on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the age of 91.
Ken lived most of his life in Sullivan.
He married Wilma (Backhaus) on Sept. 24, 1949.
His career as a mechanic began at Hornburg’s in Oconomowoc. In 1961, with his father Gilbert, he opened Gaugert Truck Sales selling new International Harvester trucks, used cars and trucks, Ariens lawn and garden equipment, as well as providing a full-service auto repair shop and gas station.
In his later years he and Wilma enjoyed spending time at their cottage on the lake, polka dances and attending grandkids’ sporting events. He also was an avid NASCAR fan.
Ken was active in his church and community. He served on St. John’s Lutheran Church Council and was an Elder.
He was a member of the Sullivan Fire Department and served on the Village of Sullivan Board.
Ken spent the last 3 ½ years at Three Pillars/Compass Point in Dousman where he made wonderful friends, and was blessed with a very kind and caring staff.
The family would like to thank the Compass Point staff and Allay Hospice for the gentle love and care they provided.
He is survived by his children, Ruth (Dan) Nelson, Larry (Gail) Gaugert, Bill (Jean) Gaugert and Barb (Scott) Buss; his grandchildren, John (Marcie) Nelson, Tim (Jill) Nelson, Luke (Julie) Nelson, the Rev. Jacob Gaugert, Billi Jean Baumann, Kimberly (Michael) Mulder, Jenna (Nate) O’Brien and Tyler (Shandel) Buss; his 15 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Marilyn Stover.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; his daughter, Judith; and his brothers, Gilbert Jr. and Robert “Butch.” He further is survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, W407 U.S. Highway 18, Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church, Three Pillars-Compass Point, the Foundation for the Blind or the donor’s choice are appreciated.
