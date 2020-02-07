Kenneth George Nowak was born into life on Sept. 10, 1984, and was given his wings on Feb. 2, 2020.
He leaves behind so many family members, friends and loved ones, both near and far, including his mother, Sharon Nowak; sister, Nicole Nowak; nieces, Abigail and Jiohnna as well as a nephew, Aidan.
He further is survived by his two children, whom he loved with all his heart: son, Dominik, and daughter, Keelyn; grandmother, Marilynn Nowak, as well as so many aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends.
He was welcomed with open arms by his father, Kenneth Nowak; grandfather, George Nowak; his uncle, Bob Nowak, along with many friends who have gone before him.
Kenny was so dearly loved and had the biggest smile and heart you could ever see or know. You couldn’t help but love his crazy self. It’s not goodbye, it’s until next time.
Visitation will be held at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, with a memorial service beginning at 4 p.m.
We then will be celebrating Kenny’s life with a potluck dinner and plenty of memories starting at 5:30 p.m. at Rock River Lanes in Fort Atkinson.
