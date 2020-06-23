Kenneth H. “Skinner the Winner” O’Neil, 74, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home.
Ken was born on Nov. 2, 1945, in Wisconsin Rapids, son of the late John and Lorna (Hardy) O’Neil.
Following high school, Ken joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1964 to 1967.
On July 27, 1974, he married the love of his life, Betty. She preceded him in death on Jan. 7, 2010.
Ken enjoyed his Friday fish fries along with spending time at a casino or watching horse races at the track.
Ken is survived by his children, Debbie (Don McDermott) Miller of Fort Atkinson and Jim (Ava) O’Neil of Jefferson; stepchildren, Rene (Kirk) Hustad of Wonewoc and Chuck (Liz) Nicoly of Madison; grandchildren, Michelle (Travis) McDermott of Johnson Creek and Karolina O’Neil of Jefferson; step grandchildren, Sarah (Monty) Hamann, Josh, Isaac, Hannah and Chloe Hustad, and Blair Nicoly; great-granddaughter, Kinley McDermott; step great-grandchildren, Dorthea, Kayela, Landon and Ethan Hamann; his sister, Patricia Brandt; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He also was preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy, Eugene and Francis O’Neil.
A Celebration of Ken’s Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Dugout in Fort Atkinson. A private burial with military honors will be held in Lakeview Cemetery
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
