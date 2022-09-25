Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Gerhartz

Jefferson, WI - Kenneth Lee Gerhartz was called home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the age of 69. After several months of battling cancer, Kenny passed away peacefully with his children by his side. Kenny was born on September 6, 1953, into a big family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was raised along with 15 siblings by his mother Theresa and father Walter. He attended Nathan Hale High School and enlisted in the United States Army in 1972. Kenny owned and operated a home improvement business along with his sons. Kenny had a welcoming presence and a smile that instantly made you feel comfortable before even exchanging words. He wanted everyone around him to enjoy life and be happy, and that came through in every interaction you had with him. He was an extremely selfless man who was happiest when he could put a smile on your face and give you the shirt off his back. He was easy to be around and easy to love, and he loved back with his whole heart. His children and grandchildren were the center of his world. He was always there to support them in every way possible. He instilled in them a strong sense of family and love. He taught them to enjoy every moment life has to offer and to love deeply. His love of family included our four-legged companions who brought much joy to his life. Kenny enjoyed cheering on his Wisconsin sports teams, perfecting his salsa recipe, listening to good music, and having a good time.
The world lost a truly amazing man.
He is survived by his six children: Daughters, Danica (Jeff) Rupnow, and Shauna (Chris) Vince; Sons, Nick Gerhartz, Matt (Kelly) Gerhartz, Chaz (Michelle) Gerhartz, and Josh (Cassie & Austyn) Gerhartz; Grandchildren: Reyna Rupnow, Jayde Gerhartz, Zebadiah Rupnow, Layton Vince, Emma Gerhartz, and Baby Vince; Step-Grandchild: Taylor (Corey) Flaherty First marriage: Gail Gerhartz; Second marriage: Tammy McWilliams (Crystal and Mason Bouton) 5 brothers, 3 sisters, and countless loved ones that will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Theresa Gerhartz; 4 brothers, 3 sisters, other relatives, and close friends
Kenny's Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW hall at 1420 S Rockwell St, Jefferson WI 53549 on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 1 - 5pm, with a Prayer Service at 3pm and Military Honors will follow the service. All are welcome to attend.
