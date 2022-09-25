Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Gerhartz
September 6, 1953 - September 20, 2022

Jefferson, WI - Kenneth Lee Gerhartz was called home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the age of 69. After several months of battling cancer, Kenny passed away peacefully with his children by his side. Kenny was born on September 6, 1953, into a big family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was raised along with 15 siblings by his mother Theresa and father Walter. He attended Nathan Hale High School and enlisted in the United States Army in 1972. Kenny owned and operated a home improvement business along with his sons. Kenny had a welcoming presence and a smile that instantly made you feel comfortable before even exchanging words. He wanted everyone around him to enjoy life and be happy, and that came through in every interaction you had with him. He was an extremely selfless man who was happiest when he could put a smile on your face and give you the shirt off his back. He was easy to be around and easy to love, and he loved back with his whole heart. His children and grandchildren were the center of his world. He was always there to support them in every way possible. He instilled in them a strong sense of family and love. He taught them to enjoy every moment life has to offer and to love deeply. His love of family included our four-legged companions who brought much joy to his life. Kenny enjoyed cheering on his Wisconsin sports teams, perfecting his salsa recipe, listening to good music, and having a good time.

