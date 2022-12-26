Fort Atkinson, WI - Kenneth Lee Langholff, 90, Fort Atkinson passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Alden Estates in Jefferson, WI.
Ken was born on April 27, 1932 in Fort Atkinson to Clarence and Ida (Zastrow) Langholff. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School. Ken served his country in the United States Navy and was a Korean War Veteran. He married Emily Vinz on August 4, 1956 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Ken worked for Rural Life Publishing in Lake Mills before taking a position as a printer with WD Hoard and Sons in Fort Atkinson in 1969. He retired from there in 2000. Ken enjoyed horseback riding, gardening, and playing his trumpet. He was an active member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife Emily, Fort Atkinson; son, Bruce (Laura) Langholff, Watertown; granddaughter, Eve Langholff, Watertown. He was preceded in death by his parents; Daughter, Faith Keren Shutters; sister, Norma Jean Mumm
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 11:00am at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church 301 S. High St. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Burial with military rites will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 9:00am until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Langholff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.