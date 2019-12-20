CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Kenneth N. Jooss, 79, formerly of Fort Atkinson, Wis., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Chatham Ridge Memory Care in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Ken was born in Oshkosh, Wis., to Harold and Lillian Jooss, and grew up in Oshkosh.
He attended St. Mary's Catholic School, and graduated from Oshkosh High School and Oshkosh Business College.
On Nov. 24, 1962, Ken married Helen White at St. Mary's Church in Oshkosh. Together, they raised two sons and recently were married 57 years.
Together they enjoyed many trips with friends and family throughout the U.S., Europe and Mexico.
Ken had been very active with the Fort Atkinson Lions Club, Fort Knox Investment Club and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
After retiring from Simonson Oil in Fort Atkinson where he was employed for 45 years, Ken and Helen moved to Chapel Hill.
In 2007, Ken was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, and due to declining health was placed in assisted living at Chatham Ridge.
Ken is survived by his wife, Helen; sons, Ronald (Carrie) of Madison, Wis., and Rick (Kathy) of Chapel Hill, N.C.; four grandsons, Quinn, Elio, Ramsey and Reese; a brother, James Jooss of Omro, Wis.; and a sister-in-law, Mary Krueger of Oshkosh, Wis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Dennis Jooss and Judy Markowski.
Ken's body is being donated to the body donation program at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
The family is having a private memorial.
