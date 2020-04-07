ELKHORN — Kenneth Roger Heckert, 87, of Elkhorn, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Kenneth (Ken or Kenny as those who knew him would refer) was born to Elmer and Althea Heckert in Elkhorn on Dec. 23, 1932.
He graduated from Antigo High School in 1951 and played semi-professional football for the Merrill Foxes for a few years and then enlisted in the Air Force.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janet (Jansen); sons, Bret (Kris) of Smyrna, Tenn., Mark (Karen Phillips) of Elkhorn and Kevin (Sally) of Whitewater.
Aside from being a wonderful father to his sons, Ken also was an amazing grandpa and great-grandpa to Justin (Melissa), Kendyl and Kiersten Kreuziger, Logan (Whitney), Maverick, Troy, Emily, Allison, Meredith, Clare and Liam Heckert. He also will be survived by another great-grandchild to be born in October.
Ken further is survived by sisters, Shirley Zalewski of Green Bay and Laura Fleming of South Beloit, Ill.; sister-in-law, Mary (Tyke) Rice of Sun City, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Don (Darlene) Jansen of Whitewater; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother, Russell (Carol) Heckert; a sister-in-law and two brothers-in-law.
Ken was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to everyone. He was best known for his bright smile, funny jokes, old stories and infectious laugh.
Ken loved sports, especially football and college basketball. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan.
Ken proudly served his country as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force. He was an air traffic controller with the AACS Squadron during the Korean War. His last day of service was Dec. 14, 1955 when he left Otis Air Force Base in Massachusetts.
He returned from active duty and met his beautiful future wife. Ken and Janet were married on Oct. 24, 1957, in Elkhorn where they raised their sons.
Ken worked for A.O. Smith Harvester in Elkhorn and the last few years of his career in DeKalb, Ill. He retired from A.O. Smith in 1991.
In 2018, Ken had the extreme privilege to be part of the Vets Roll project on a four-day bus trip. They visited numerous locations including the U.S. Air Force Museum, Korean War Memorial and then to Washington, D.C.
When he wasn’t working, Ken enjoyed working on small engines, gardening, fishing, hunting, attending his sons’, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s many sporting events, school and church activities and the occasional round of golf with his buddies.
He loved getting together with friends for breakfasts at Elizabeth’s Café in Delavan and Friday fish fries at Tubby’s in Elkhorn or card games at home. Ken often could be found on his homemade lawn roller around town rolling lawns and rotor-tilling gardens in the spring.
When he wasn’t using it as a lawn roller, Ken and Janet could be found in many local parades with the roller converted into the “Flintmobile” as Fred and Wilma Flintstone. He loved seeing the smiles on faces of people as they rolled down the parade route and hearing his “Yabba-da-ba-doo!”
Ken was an active member of United Church of Christ in Elkhorn where he faithfully served the Lord as a church trustee, maintenance and yard crew member along any other odd jobs.
He enjoyed sitting outside in his lawn chair after a long day of work sipping on an ice-cold Old Milwaukee, playing ball with his sons’ English Springer Spaniels, petting his Miniature Schnauzers over the years (Cricket, Holly and Lilly) and watching the birds.
He enjoyed deer camp in Waupaca with his brother-in-law, Stan Zalewski, sons and nephews. He also enjoyed spending time in Readstown on the back porch of friends Ray and Jeanine Hummel. This was one of his favorite places to have a cocktail or two and take in all of Mother Nature’s “million-dollar views.”
Ken always was there to help relatives and friends with household projects, fixing yard equipment and many other things. He was loved dearly by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Ken’s family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Vintage on the Pond in Delavan who cared dearly for Ken over the last few years and especially during his final days. They also would like to thank Pastor Scott McLeod, Dr. Fehling and the Cardiology teams of St. Luke’s Hospital, Lakeland Hospital and Aurora Healthcare. He passed away knowing he was loved by many.
Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Haase Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life and burial with military honors will be held at a later date due to the Safer at Home orders.
Memorials can be made in Ken’s name to the Vets Roll project. Donations can be made online at www.vetsroll.org or via mail to: Vetsroll.org, c/o Finnegans’ RV, 1777 Gardner St., South Beloit, IL 61080.
