WHITEWATER — Kenneth Vernon Krumm, 85, of Whitewater, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Ken was born in McIntyre, Iowa, on Aug. 19, 1933, the son of Otto and Johanna (Reich) Krumm.
On Feb. 15, 1957, Ken married Janet Luebke in Fort Atkinson.
He was employed with General Motors for 40 years.
Ken was a member of the First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater.
He loved his family and enjoyed watching them grow.
Ken enjoyed playing cards, fishing, hunting, farming, joking around with everyone, collecting treasures from auctions and sales, and having a few beers with family and friends.
Surviving are his children, Robert Krumm and Michelle (Jeffrey) Cannon; grandchildren, Desiree Lueloff and Jade Ritter; great-grandchildren, Anika Lueloff and Ayrton Ritter; two siblings, Lois Meier and Elroy Streich.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Krumm; his parents, and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Nitardy Funeral Home Chapel, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater.
A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
