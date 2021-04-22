Kennth H Meidl

January 3, 1937 - April 8, 2021
Tomah, WI - Kenneth "Ken" H. Meidl, 84 of Tomah passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Serenity House, Tomah. He was born on January 3, 1937 to Nicklaus and Sophia (Neubauer) Meidl in Phlox, WI. He was a member of Antigo High School Graduating Class of 1955. After graduation, Ken enlisted into the United States Marine Corp and proudly served his country during 1955 to 1959. Upon discharge from the Marine Corp, Ken transferred to the United States Army where he served for 25 years, eventually reaching the rank of Major. On June 17, 1967 he was united in marriage to Judith E. Slatter at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville, Wisconsin. Together they had two sons, Brent and Christopher, and one daughter, Lara.
He attended Milton College and Whitewater University to obtain his master's degree in Social Work spending his career as a school social worker in the Beloit School District.
Ken volunteered at various schools in retirement, supporting student learning and well-being. Additionally, he helped at the VA Hospital's library in Tomah, WI.
He will be remembered for his commitment to school children, especially those with family and life challenges. He was a dedicated social worker who made the lives of the students he served better.
He is survived by his children, Christopher Joel Meidl of Pittsburgh, PA and Brent Kenneth Meidl of Pittsburgh, grandchildren, Kyna and Kyle Smith, and Nevaeh and Neenah Meidl.
He is also survived by his siblings Shirley Wilson, Gary (Tom) Meidl, Terry Meidl, and his son-in-law, Michael Smith.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Lara Smith, his sisters Dolores Smidt, Pat Opper, and his brother Carl.
A celebration of life is being planned as part of a future event to be announced to family and friends.
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
