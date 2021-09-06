December 18, 1969 - August 29, 2021
Jefferson, WI - KEVIN A. WILD, age 51 of Jefferson passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday August 29, 2021. He was born on December 18, 1969, in Fort Atkinson to Richard and Andrea (Ferguson) Wild. Kevin graduated from Jefferson High School in 1989.
He was employed at Saelens Corporation in Johnson Creek as a Machinist. Kevin enjoyed fishing, woodworking, making jig fishing poles and tinkering on everything.
He will be deeply missed by his family, parents Richard and Andrea "Ruthie" Wild of Jefferson,
Siblings, Keith (Tammy) Wild of Jefferson, Kristina (Doug) Wisch of Fort Atkinson, Kerry (Candy) Wild of Paris TX, Kelli (Dave) Raiser of Watertown. Nieces and Nephews, Alex, Kyle, Abigale, Jacob Wild, Jesse (Erin) Wisch, Sara (Marc) Wilson, Devin (Marie Lopez) Wild, Seth Wild, great nieces and nephew, Bailee, Brycen, Everleigh, Addie, and his beloved princess "Maggie". He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his nephew Hunter Wild. A celebration of life will be held on September 11, 2021, at the Wayside Inn in Jefferson from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.