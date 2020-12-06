July 27, 1959 - December 1, 2020
Milton, WI - Kevin Allen O'Brien, 61, passed away at home Dec. 1 following a battle with cancer.
He was born on July 27, 1959 to Dan and Mary Ann O'Brien.
After graduating from Fort Atkinson High School, Kevin studied culinary arts at Madison Area Technical College, and went on to work as a cook and chef at many area restaurants, serving also in Food Service Management at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He also served as Maintenance Director at Jellystone Campground and as a Pool and Spa Services Specialist in the Lake Geneva and surrounding areas.
Kevin was proud of his decades-long sobriety, which he worked hard to achieve. He used many of the tenets of AA to deal with life's challenges and to help others achieve success as well.
He was kind, witty, funny, always ready with a joke. He loved sports of all kinds, Packers and Badgers especially, watching wildlife, quiet moments around a campfire in the north woods, exploring the area on day trips, and hosting with Barb annual 4th of July parade gatherings as well as Thanksgiving dinners.
He is survived by his loving partner and best friend of 15 years, Barb Randles, whom he loved dearly; by his siblings, Shannon Kelly (James), Erin Vick (Tom), Kelly Grosser (Rick), Kathleen O'Brien, and Dr. Shawn O'Brien (Melissa); by Barb's family, son Rian and Julia Randles and daughter Cora; and daughter Autum and Caleb Marklein and sons Ari and Lucas.
He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Mandy, Katie, Brittany, Justin, Hunter, Meggan, and Zachary, Lili, Alanna, and Conlan; as well as grand nieces and nephews; and many extended family members on both sides of the family.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, by his maternal grandparents Norman and Meta Allen, and his paternal grandparents Clifford and Grace O'Brien.
A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date. He inspired us all with his courage, grace and dignity throughout his illness, one day at a time, and we will greatly miss him. Thank you to all who were friends throughout his life.
Special thanks go out to Kevin's doctors, oncologists, radiologists and their staffs and social workers in the Mercy Care health system who were dedicated to his care; and to Agrace Hospice for their end-of-life care.
Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
