Kevin J. Emberson

Age 56, of Monroe, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Monroe Health Services. Kevin was born on October 4, 1966 in Monroe, the son of Roland and Joan (Phillips) Emberson. He was a 1985 graduate of Monroe High School. Following graduation, Kevin was employed at Farm and Fleet, Monroe Truck Equipment, and most recently worked as a custodian for the Monroe School District. He loved his daughters and enjoyed coaching them in youth softball. Kevin was known as a jokester, loved listening to rock and roll, and always enjoyed taking rides on his motorcycle.
He is survived by his two daughters, Brittany (Jeff) Dahl of Janesville and their daughter, Aubrey, Emily (Roriey) Rimstidt of South Beloit, IL and their son, Zayden, due in February; his parents, Roland and Joan Emberson of Browntown; sister, Rhonda (Dan) Strike of Fort Atkinson; two special nephews, Joseph and Jared Smith; and his loyal companion, Mercades. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Per Kevin's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Inurnment will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. Memorials are suggested in Kevin's name to The Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, 121 N Parker Drive, Janesville, WI 53545.
