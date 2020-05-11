EASTON, Md. — Kim Brian Klopcic passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home in Easton, Md. He was 65.
Kim was born on Dec. 30, 1954, in Wisconsin, to the late Richard Klopcic and Betty Middleton Klopcic.
Kim worked in the restaurant business; he was the owner of the Yin Yankee Café in downtown Annapolis.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Lynn Klopcic; daughters, Lily and Hanna Klopcic; sisters, Kerry Gorny and Lisa Gdaniec; a brother, Rick Klopcic; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, at 3 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, 1233 Janesville Ave. in Fort Atkinson, Wis. For those who are unable to attend, a celebration of Kim’s life will be held in Wisconsin during the summer.
For online condolences and to sign the virtual guestbook, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
