Kim Lea (Wolter) Karow, 56, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
Kim was born on March 12, 1964, in Baltimore, Md., to Earl Wolter and Delores (Eckstein) Wolter.
On Aug. 17, 1985, Kim married Dale Karow in Madison and together they had a son.
She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and Blackhawk Artists in Fort Atkinson. She also was a prairie enthusiast and loved everything about sedges.
Kim is survived by her mother, Lori Wolter; husband, Dale; son, Evan (Kate) Karow; grandchild, Wesley Karow; brother, Mark Wolter; sisters, Diane Fowler, Karen Wilson, Lynn Potter and Amy Wolter.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Wolter; and grandparents, George and Hazel Eckstein.
A public visitation will take place at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 3 until 4 p.m.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to First United Methodist Church, 320 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 or The Prairie Enthusiasts, 110 S. Main St., Viroqua, WI 54665.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.