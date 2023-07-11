Kori Ann (Fischer) Sturzl

Jefferson, WI - KORI A. STURZL, age 39 of Jefferson passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Kori was born on November 20, 1983 to Scott and Linda (Wedl) Fischer. She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jefferson and graduated from Jefferson High School in 2002. After graduating she spent time in California, Florida, and Illinois before ultimately moving back to her hometown to be closer to her friends and family. Kori was truly one of a kind. She was a humble, generous, empathic, creative, gentle soul who was full of love. Her big smile filled your heart and her laughter filled the room. She saw the best in everyone she encountered and was always there to lend a non judgmental listening ear. She valued people, relationships, and moments. She was beautifully growing into loving all of herself the unconditional way she loved others. She was an artist in all senses of the word and often saw beauty that others missed. She had a deep appreciation for music, lyrics, and poetry which were a source of comfort and healing, and fed her soul. She was a free spirit and was always up for anything. Kori showed up unapologetically as 'just me', authentically so, using signature phrases like "oh my lanta" with her own unique inflection. Kori had a unique sense of style, rocking size 11 Chucks and golf hats that only she could pull off. Over the years Kori honed her thrifting skills with many shopping trips to local thrift stores with her mom and her friends. She cherished these moments and time spent with all of her loved ones.
