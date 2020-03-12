Kristine Blair passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at age 67, in New Berlin.
She was born in Fort Atkinson on June 27, 1952, to Howard and Eleanore (Menke) Northey. Her father passed away when she was 10, and her mother later married Maynard Stelse.
Kristine graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1970. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1974 with a degree in sociology/psychology.
She then earned a master's degree in social work from the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign in 1979.
Kristine worked as a school social worker at Peoria District 150 for 34 years after retiring in 2012.
On Oct. 5, 1974, she married Donald Blair at the Newman Center in Oshkosh. They were married for 45 years and had a son, Nathan.
Kristine always said one of her greatest sources of happiness was when her son Nathan became a pediatric anesthesiologist.
Kristine is survived by husband, Donald; son, Nathan (Raquel); grandchildren, Laura and Carter; brothers-in-law, Stephen (Jayne) Blair and Ronald (Barb) Blair; sister-in-law, Shirley (Gary) DeBruin; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Kristine was preceded in death by her parents; son, Aaron; sister, Carol Northey; brother-in-law, Eugene Blair, and his wife Irene.
A memorial gathering will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 12700 W. Howard Ave., New Berlin, on Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m. until the time of memorial mass at 11 a.m.
Her ashes will be buried privately at Lakeview Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Organization for Autism Research.
All who knew Kristine are grateful for her gentle and kind spirit. She was a light of hope and courage. Kristine will be missed greatly on Earth, but we know she longed to be with her loved ones in Heaven.
Krause Funeral Home is assisting the family.
