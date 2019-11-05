HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — Kurt A. Kleifgen, 55, passed away at home in Hermosa Beach, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, with family by his side.
Kurt was born in Fort Atkinson, Wis., on Sept. 13, 1964, to Dr. Walter and Mary (Evenson) Kleifgen.
He was a graduate of Fort Atkinson Senior High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in mechanical engineering.
Kurt is survived by his son, Neal Kleifgen of Newbury Park, Calif.; father, Walter (Helen) of Pittsville, Wis.; siblings, Karl (Barb) Kleifgen of Baraboo, Wis., Kay Kleifgen of Newbury Park, Paul Kleifgen of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Leslie (Dan) Jorgensen of Fitchburg, Wis.
He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Kleifgen.
Kurt requested no service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.