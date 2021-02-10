August 19, 1928 - February 9, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - L. A. "Larry" Wilson, 92, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his home.
Larry was born on August 19, 1928 in Trenton, TN son of the late Grover and Mary (Henderson) Wilson.
Larry enjoyed working as an engineering technician at Motorola before retiring after 27 years.
Larry was also the local folk artist who crafted the totem poles on the bike trail near Lions Park and on Blackhawk Island near the mouth of the river.
Larry is survived by his children, Lenore (Karl) Berglund, Alan (Cheryl) Wilson and Dale (Kathy) Wilson; grandchildren, Kimberly (James) Anderson, Nickolas Wilson, Sarah Wilson, Zachary Wilson and Molly Wilson and his sister, Monette Henry. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers and a sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. at the funeral home until time of service. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery.
