August 3, 1941 - September 15, 2021
Jefferson, WI - L Day B Becker passed away peacefully and received his final salute, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at William S. Middleton Memorial Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin surrounded by his loved ones.
L Day Becker was the third child born to Wilber and Ella Mae (Brounty) Becker on August 3, 1941, in Fort Atkinson, WI. He grew up on the family farm and attend school in Fort Atkinson. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1959.
After graduation he, with several classmates joined the Army National Guard and they were deployed to Fort Lewis, WA. during the Berlin Crisis. He shot on the All-Army Rifle Team and was later discharged.
Upon returning home he was employed by Nasco, Crepaco and Wisconsin Packaging. He was an avid sports fan, enjoying the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. He attended many Badger games. He spent many years hunting in Wild Rose with his "cousin" Jeff Hoffman.
He was a 39-year member of American Legion Post #166 in Fort Atkinson serving on many committees including Commander and lastly Service Officer. He was a 28-year member of Voiture Locale #750. He was the ultimate volunteer up until the end as he just volunteered at the brat stand in Johnson Creek in August. He was also a 20-year member of Wisconsin 13 AM Vets while he spent time in Redgranite WI. He was also a member of the JC's and Lions of Fort.
In 2000 while up in the Redgranite area he ran across a piece of land-the perfect get away! In the years that followed he and Barb made many new friends and they loved their time together up there. Redgranite became the "go to place" for the family. He would hire the grandkids to pick up his pinecones for a penny a piece! He introduced them to the quarters game at Elmer's too.
He and Barb took several cruises and road trips. The most memorable are Alaska, Cuba and Panama Canal twice.
He is survived by his son Will (Patty) Becker, his significant other of 27 years Barbara (Potter) Jaeckel, brother EG (Kay) Becker, nephews Keith, Kevin (Lori) Becker and John Deans, nieces Karen (Scott) Frater and Barbara Deans, brother-in-law John LaPlant, cousins and many friends.
Although Barbs's kids and grandkids were not his blood they thought the world of him and he of them. Children of the heart, Michelle (Mike) Bunge, Michael (Tav) and Bill (Anita) Haines, Grandchildren who he loved dearly, Connor Oberle, Zoe Oberle, Isabella Blank, Hunter and Wyatt Musgrove, along with the remainder of Barb's family. They were lucky enough to call him "Pa".
He was predeceased by his parents, daughter Amy, sisters Marlene LaPlant and Coreen Deans, brother-in-law David Deans and nephew Paul Deans.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at St. John's Community Church, N2560 County Rd. J, Fort Atkinson. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 19 at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson and from 10 a.m. on Monday at the church until time of service.
