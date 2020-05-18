JEFFERSON — LaMae J. Jurczyk, 92, of Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Sunset Ridge in Jefferson.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1927, in Milwaukee, to Peter and Fern (Grant) Ringwelski.
She married Peter J. Jurczyk on June 7, 1947, in Milwaukee. Peter passed away on Dec. 1, 2010.
LaMae was employed at Schweiger Industries for 20-plus years, retiring in 1989. She and her husband farmed in the Jefferson area for many years as well.
LaMae enjoyed sewing and gardening, and spending time with her family.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
She is survived by her family: daughters, Susan Sellnow of Janesville, Cheryl (Jim) Seeber of Johnson Creek, Diane (Scott) Sparks of Florida and Mary Jurczyk of Jefferson; son, Lyle (Terri) Jurczyk of Jefferson; sister, Doris Borgen of Arizona; 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Peter Jurczyk; grandson, Tom Calloway; infant granddaughter, Rachel Jurczyk; brother, Ben Ringwelski; and sisters, Rosemary Bartel and Joan Kroll.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of mass.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
