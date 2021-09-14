Larry A "Butch" Falk

Fort Atkinson, WI - Larry "Butch" A. Falk, 76, Fort Atkinson, died on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Alden Estates in Jefferson.
He was born on October 21, 1944 in Fort Atkinson, the son of the late Lawrence and Clarinda (Howe) Falk.
He was a 1962 graduate of the Fort Atkinson High School and later attended the UW Madison Farming Short Course.
Larry married Dianne Frey on November 6, 1965 at St. Peters Episcopal Church in Fort Atkinson. She died on December 27, 2012.
He had been employed by Lake Mills Blacktop for over 15 years and had farmed the family homestead for most of his life.
Larry was a tractor pulling enthusiast, avid outdoorsman, Wisconsin sports fan, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his two sons, Kevin (Kristie) Falk of Rio, Keith Falk of Fort Atkinson; 10 grandchildren; Lindsey Frank, Joe Pieper, Jazmine (Kegan Crawford) Falk, Kacy Falk, Kelly Falk, Kory (Tyler Ptaschinski) Falk, Courtney Falk, Morgan Falk, Katie Falk, Ella Falk; two great grandchildren, Wyatt and Noah with another expected soon; one sister, Lucinda "Cindy" Hartman of Cambridge; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by two sons, Kris in 1988 and Kurt in 2000.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.