November 9, 1942 - November 3, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Larry L. Peter, 77, Lake Mills, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 9, 1942 in Lake Villa, IL, the son of the late Henry and Edna (Kersten) Peter.
He was a 1961 graduate of the Lake Mills High School.
Larry married Mary Anne Hein on April 20, 1963 in Fort Atkinson.
He had been a true farmer since he was 5 years old helping on the family farm. In 1964 he started working at the UW Emmons Blaine Farm. In 1979 he worked for Farm Energy until retiring in 1995. During all these years he continued to run his own family farm with his "second mother" Ellen White and work various jobs in the area including Pine Knoll.
Larry was an avid animal lover, enjoyed bird watching, hunting deer and pheasant, driving his Gator, and visiting casinos and favorite farmer friends.
Larry and Mary Anne were the "motorcycle gang chase vehicle" and brought food and drinks for the end of the ride.
Larry's favorite time of year was fall when he loved to sit on his combine and smoke his corncob pipe.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Anne; their sons, Robert (Christine) Peter, Scott (Jayne) Peter; son at heart, Terry (Sandra) Hein; two brothers, Richard (Gladys) Peter, Garry (Cheryl) Peter; two sisters, Carol (David) Fritsch, Susan Hornby; one sister-in-law, Joanne Larson; five grandchildren, Olivia Peter, Nathan Peter, Jason Peter, Kendall Hein, Kiara Hein; two special feline companions, "Mr. Sam" and "Miss Molly"; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Larry Larson, Gary Larson; and his in-laws, Wally and Ione Larson.
Due to Covid, a memorial drive-by visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday November 14th, 2020 at his farm on Stump Lane where friends will also be able to witness the last wheat crop he helped to plant.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice or the charity of one's choice.
