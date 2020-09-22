WHITEWATER — On Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, Larry Lee Peiffer, of Whitewater, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 86 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Larry was born on Nov. 15, 1933, in Milwaukee, to Agnes (Leitzman) and Clarence Peiffer, the youngest of three children.
He attended West Division High School for three years, playing percussion in the band and orchestra. He also played in the Milwaukee Youth Orchestra.
Larry transferred to Whitewater City High School for his senior year, graduating in 1951. He worked as a plumber’s helper and electrician before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in November of 1953.
After basic training at Great Lakes, he attended the Navy School of Music in Washington, D.C. and served four years as a musician, attaining the rank of Musician’s First Class. During his tour he served on board the USS Wisconsin and at the Naval Air Station in Millington, Tenn.
Larry married Mary Warner on June 18, 1955, at the First United Methodist Church in Whitewater. After finishing his tour in 1957, he and Mary and their baby daughter, Carol, moved back to Milwaukee.
He entered Marquette University in August 1957, and transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, graduating in January 1962 with a degree in science (physics, mathematics and economics).
Larry went to work at Norland Associates, a product design firm in Fort Atkinson, as a project engineer and then in 1969 went to work for Sta-Rite Industries as project engineer for two years.
During his years at Norland, he was the project leader for Bergstrom Manufacturing in Rockford, Ill. He left Sta-Rite in 1971 and worked for Bergstrom for the next 28 years, retiring in 1999.
During his tenure he was chief engineer, director of engineering, and lastly director of research and development. He was granted three patents, and made many improvements to the plant facility and improved manufacturing efficiency.
Throughout their marriage, Larry and Mary enjoyed traveling to many countries around the world, and their wintering in Green Valley, Ariz.
Larry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary; three daughters, Carol (Steve) Ottowitz of Nekoosa, Jean (Tom Donahue) Peiffer of Edgewater, Fla., and Mary Jo (Paul) Unger of Madison; five grandchildren, Morgan (Dan Kahut) Gaffner of Fond du Lac, Brianne Unger of Madison, Erin (Kevin) Acker of Muskego, Mitchell (Megan Charles) Gaffner of Neenah and Isaac (Janie Triebold) Unger of Madison; big sister, Carol Bergman of Greendale; sister-in-law, Ann Warner of Dodgeville; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence; mother, Agnes; mother-in-law, Ethel Warner; brother, Clare Peiffer; sister-in-law, Mick Peiffer; and brothers-in-law, Jim Bergman, Harley Warner and John Warner.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb. St., Whitewater. A memorial service will take place at the funeral home on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Rainbow Hospice, Badger Honor Flight, the National World War II Museum or the Whitewater Food Pantry.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
