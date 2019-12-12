Larry R. Johnson, 74, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, at noon, at Faith Community Church, W5949 Hackbarth Road, Fort Atkinson.
Friends may meet with the family from 11 a.m. until time of service.
A full obituary will appear in Monday’s Daily Union.
Nitardy Funeral Home is serving the family.
