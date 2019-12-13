Larry Raymond Johnson passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 11, 2019, in Fort Atkinson, at the age of 74.
He was born in Amery on June 8, 1945.
Larry grew up during the golden age of the American family farm, being raised on a dairy farm in Amery by Raymond and Isabel Johnson.
Upon completion of high school, Larry attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and later UW-Madison, studying mechanical engineering. During his college years he was an active member of Alpha Gamma Rho.
In 1965, Larry met Lenore Lenz and they were married during a blizzard on Dec. 28, 1968.
Larry would go on to receive his masters in agricultural engineering from UW-Madison and then later his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Detroit. Upon completion of his masters in engineering, Larry worked for Ford Motor Company’s Division of Agricultural and Construction Equipment in Troy, Mich.
At that time, Larry and Lenore bought their first home in Birmingham Mich. It was during this period God led them to the community of Ferndale Free Methodist Church.
In 1980, Larry and Lenore welcomed their first child, Gregory, on Oct. 23. Shortly afterward, Larry and his family moved to Fort Atkinson. Larry took a job with Butler (later J-Star), an agriculture equipment manufacturer.
On April 26, 1983, they welcomed their second child, Aaron.
Larry would go on to work for Weiler & Company in Whitewater and then later VISTA Training in Waterford.
Larry started his own consultancy, Oakwood Engineering LLC, and worked with clients globally in product safety. He received many professional awards during his career including a Distinguished Service Award from the UW College of Ag and Life Sciences, Career Achievement Award from ASAE Wisconsin Section, and a Distinguished Service Award from the University of Wisconsin College of Engineering.
Outside of work, Larry was a beloved husband, father and friend. He was very active in his local church, Faith Community.
He also was an avid hiker, downhill skier, gardener, wine maker and coffee roaster. He loved to solve problems and was ever eager to take on challenging projects.
Larry is survived by his wife Lenore, sons, Greg (Shara) Johnson and Aaron (Amber) Johnson; and grandchildren, Archer and Amory Johnson. He also is survived by siblings, Lynda (Jerry) Overman, Jan (Mel) Wondra and Jerol (Jane) Johnson; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Faith Community Church, W5949 Hackbarth Road, Fort Atkinson.
Visitation with the family will be at the church from 11 a.m. until time of services.
A meal and fellowship will follow the memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be given directly to Equip International. Please specify that you would like the funds to go toward support for teachers at Schofield Orphanage and School in Kenya.
https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/equipinternational
Nitardy Funeral Homes is handling the arrangements.
