April 18, 1951 - March 7, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Larry W. Reuhl, 69 of Jefferson, died on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital of Madison.
Larry was born April 18, 1951 in Fort Atkinson, WI the son of Merlin and Harriet (Heger) Reuhl. He attended Jefferson High School and graduated in 1969 and spent four years in the National Guard. Larry was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Helenville and he knew Christ as his Savior and read his bible often. In his younger years, he helped on the family farm, working hay fields with his brother Randy. He loved cats and had many over the years. Larry was always willing to help and share with those around him. He went the extra mile to include his brothers in his activities and day to day life. He will be missed.
Larry is survived by: his mother Harriet Kramer of Fort Atkinson; brothers Randy Reuhl of Jefferson and Dennis (Julie) Reuhl of Johnson Creek; niece Joanne (Kyle Kube) Reuhl and nephew Eric Reuhl.
He is preceded in death by his father, stepfather William G. Kramer, and brother Jeffery Reuhl
A graveside service will be held at 3:00PM on Monday, March 15, 2021 at St. Peter's Evergreen Cemetery in Helenville with the Rev. Randy Arbogast presiding.
The Olsen-Gibson funeral home is caring for the family
