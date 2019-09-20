COLUMBUS — Laura A. Tindell, 65, of Columbus, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her home in Columbus.
Laura was born on June 20, 1954, in Fort Atkinson, to Ross and Helen (Roselle) Robbins.
She worked at Watertown Metals for more than 30 years until the factory was closed.
Laura enjoyed music and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Timothy Tindell of Jefferson; grandchildren, Alexandria Brauch, Destiny Tindell, Zachary Tindell and Dylan Tindell; and a great-grandchild, Bernard Krafcky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Tom Robbins.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the North Oakland Cemetery in the Town of Oakland with the Rev. Michael Mannisto presiding.
