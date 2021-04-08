July 2, 1937 - April 4, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Lauren "Red" Meske, 83, Whitewater, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Lauren was born on July 2, 1937 in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin to Vernon and Phyllis Meske.
Lauren graduated from Whitewater High School and then served in the United States Army. Lauren worked in both construction and maintenance until retirement. He was an avid reader and loved everything about sports. He could talk for hours about his favorite high school, college, and professional teams. Lauren enjoyed classic country music, especially George Jones and playing cards with his buddies. He also enjoyed sitting on his porch with his dogs while visiting with friends and neighbors.
Lauren is survived by his two sons David (Lyn), Knoxville, Tennessee and Donald (Dawn), Whitewater, Wisconsin; grandchildren Devon (Blake) and Peighton.
Graveside Services with military honors will be held on Tuesday, April 13, at 1:30 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family.
