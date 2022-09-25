Jefferson, WI - LAURIE NARAD age 56 of Jefferson passed away on September 21, 2022, at the Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 29, 1966, to Richard and Faye (Erhard) Narad. Laurie has been a member of the St. Coletta family for 36 years; she has been awarded the honor of being St. Coletta ambassador. Laurie is a published author and artist, having written and illustrated the children's ABC book called The Amazing Book of Creatures and a resident artist at Studio 84 in Whitewater. She loved all animals especially cats and volunteered at the Humane Society of Jefferson County. She was well known around Jefferson as she motored about in her wheelchair. She had a quick wit and radiant smile.
Laurie will be missed by her family; sister Christine (Dr. Patrick) Mason of VA, brother Michael (Dr. Megan) Narad of OH, stepmother Dr. Joan Narad of CT, a very special niece Avery Narad who loving referred to Laurie as "Auntie La La"
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday September 29th, 2022, at the Alverno Chapel of the Flowers N4637 Hwy Y, Jefferson, WI. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon with a Time of Remembrance at 12:45p.m. Burial in the St. Coletta cemetery will follow the Mass.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Coletta of Wisconsin N4637 County Road Y, Jefferson, WI 53549 or to Studio 84 121 W Center St, Whitewater, WI 53190
