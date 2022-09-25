Laurie Narad

March 29, 1966 - September 21, 2022

Jefferson, WI - LAURIE NARAD age 56 of Jefferson passed away on September 21, 2022, at the Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 29, 1966, to Richard and Faye (Erhard) Narad. Laurie has been a member of the St. Coletta family for 36 years; she has been awarded the honor of being St. Coletta ambassador. Laurie is a published author and artist, having written and illustrated the children's ABC book called The Amazing Book of Creatures and a resident artist at Studio 84 in Whitewater. She loved all animals especially cats and volunteered at the Humane Society of Jefferson County. She was well known around Jefferson as she motored about in her wheelchair. She had a quick wit and radiant smile.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.