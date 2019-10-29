Lavern W. Borchardt, 100, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Reena Senior Living.
Vern was born on May 27, 1919, in Milwaukee, son of the late John H. and Lenora C. (Weihert) Borchardt.
He graduated from Watertown High School in 1937.
A member of “The Greatest Generation,” Vern served in the United States Army from 1942-45 during World War II. He proudly served in the European theater as a decorated member of A Battalion of the 124th Anti-aircraft Group from 1943-45.
On June 26, 1943, Vern married the love of his life, Alice M. Erdman, in Wilmington, N. C. She preceded him in death on Jan. 19, 2007.
Vern was a very kind, caring and dedicated family man.
He also was very active in the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 40 et 8 and Disabled Veterans.
Vern also loved to hunt and play Sheepshead with his friends.
He is survived by his children, Janice (John) Orton, Steve (Marilyn) Borchardt and Laurie (Steve) Linberts; daughter-in-law, Sheila Borchardt; grandchildren, Lenora and Melissa Borchardt, Paul (Dawn) Streib, Jon (special friend, Judith) Streib, Nathan (Trisha) Borchardt, Adam (Rebekah) Borchardt, Stephanie (Cody) Hulberg, Jessica (Patrick) Vander Zanden and Alyssa (James) Monk; 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He also was preceded in death by his son, Gerald; and brother, Leroy.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Burial with military honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family, which will be distributed among the church, and various veterans’ organizations.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com
The family would like to give special thanks to Reena Senior Living and Agrace HospiceCare for the great care given to Lavern.
