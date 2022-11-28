February 10, 1935 - November 17, 2022
Fort Atkinson, WI - LaVern Wesley "Vern" Stoker, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep early November 17, 2022 at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Vern was born at home in Ladysmith, on February 10, 1935 son of the late Wesley and Evelyn (Petan) Stoker. He lived a very full and adventurous life. Many have known him as "Boone".
At age 16, Vern enlisted in the Army with the 101st Airborne as an Airborne Ranger attached to the 187th Regimental Combat Team during the Korean War. He was involved in two combat jumps in Korea at Musan-Ni and Sukchon (Operation Tomahawk) before the war ended. He earned three Purple Hearts.
After Korea, he trained as a war nurse in 1954 with the 4009th US Army Hospital in Fort Polk, LA. In 1995 he was part of the 4th Armored Div. 508th Tank Battalion, Combat Command B Headquarters and Service Company in Fort Hood, TX. He also participated in exercises "Blue Bolt" and "Sagebrush" in 1955. Vern earned the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged.
After leaving the Army, he worked many trades over his lifetime, from his early years working at the Soo Line Railroad, American Motors Milwaukee, building homes, climbing tall transmission towers replacing lights, driving truck and more.
For many years, Vern lived and worked in the Las Vegas, NV area as an electrician. He later moved on to a slower paced line of work at Bryce and Zion National Parks as head of maintenance. When needed he would also assist at Grand Canyon National Park and Death Valley National Monument.
Vern eventually found his way to work for T.I.C. (The Industrial Company) of Steamboat Springs, CO., retiring as GF, building new and or updating power plants and industrial facilities around the world. He often mentioned that his favorite job site while with T.I.C. was the Kennecott Garfield Smelter Modernization in the early 90's near Magna, UT. He was also called upon at the time to upgrade the lighting system on the Kennecott Garfield Smelter smokestack that stands 1215 feet tall located along I-80. Although it was slated to be taken down around that time frame, the FAA inquired about them leaving it stand as a reference point for commercial airliners arriving and departing the Salt Lake City International Airport.
Heights never bothered Vern. He used to say that an 8-inch iron beam 500 feet above the ground was like a sidewalk to him.
In his retirement years, he loved to travel and enjoyed the outdoors. He also helped others when he was able. Vern was a big Green Bay Packer, Milwaukee Brewer and Fort Atkinson Generals fan. He played guitar, piano and saxophone. Oh, and we can't forge about his iconic yodeling...LOL! Some of his favorite pastimes were spending time with family, astronomy, crossword puzzles, playing cards, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
Vern would often spend time with his nephews, Floyd (Jeannette) and Keith Woods doing projects and or enjoying the great outdoors together.
Vern was a member of the Fort Atkinson VFW Post 1789, American Legion Post 166 and the Eagles Club, F.O.E. #3951 in Hurricane, UT.
Vern is survived by his children, Kenneth Stoker of Whitewater, Rodney (Becky) Stoker of Fort Atkinson and Sharon Sachinski of Fort Atkinson; stepchildren, Vicki and Gary Hodawanus, both of Jefferson; sisters, Katherine Woods of Fort Atkinson and Shirley Hraban of Ladysmith; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Evelyn (Petan) Stoker; brother, Alan Stoker; sister, Georgene Jensen Baker; brothers-in-law, Norman Jensen, Kenneth Woods, Ray Hraban and Leo Banker; nephews, Terry Woods and Ronald Jensen and niece, Kathy Barnes.
The family would like to thank the staff at Alden Estates of Jefferson, although it wasn't a very long stay, dad loved the property and staff. Also thank you for being "pet friendly". Vern would always smile as soon as he saw his son's beagle "Mandy" walk through the door during each visit. He loved her dearly...
We would also like to thank Sue and the staff at Rainbow Hospice Care. We are forever grateful for your gracious assistance in this time of need!
A gracious thank you to Nathan and Dunlap Memorial Home for assisting the family with our needs.
Memorial contributions may be made in LaVern's honor to Rainbow Hospice Care.
Per Vern's wishes, he will be cremated and not have a visitation. A military graveside service will be held at a later date.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
