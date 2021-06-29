LaVerne Bickle

June 22, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - LaVerne "Vern" Lee Bickle, 87, of Fort Atkinson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 surrounded by family at Froedert Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
Vern was born on June 11, 1934 in Fort Atkinson, son of Elmer G. and Vesta L. Bickle. He entered the United States Air Force when he was seventeen and served his country during the Korean War from 1952-1956. LaVerne married the former Mary Lu Gottschalk and they made their home in Fort Atkinson spending sixty-two loving years together.
He worked for the City of Fort Atkinson Water Department for forty-five years before retiring. Vern also was a volunteer fireman for the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for forty years. He couldn't sit still in retirement and drove vehicles for Smith Motors and Havill Spoerl. Vern also enjoyed trips to Florida in the winter and taking occasional gambling trips.
Vern is survived by his wife, Mary Lu; son, Bruce (Leesa) Bickle; daughter, Sara (Tal) Goodchild; five grandchildren, Cullen Bickle, Courtney Bickle, Coleton Bickle, Hannah Goodchild, and Tanner Goodchild.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim Bickle, Wayne Bickle; and sister, Mary Vandre.
Funeral services were held at 11AM on Monday, June 28, 2021 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church. Rev. Matthew Vik and Rev. David Ernest officiated services. Visitation took place from 9AM until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church or Fort Atkinson Fire Department.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Froedert Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls for their exceptional care for Vern.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
