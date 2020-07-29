Laverne G. Lueder, 86, of Fort Atkinson, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Vern was born on April 20, 1934, on the family farm in Fort Atkinson, son of the late Frank and Gertrude (Falk) Lueder.
On Jan. 17, 1970, he married Marilyn Anderson at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Vern was an avid golfer and a member of Lake Ripley Country Club in Cambridge.
Vern is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Karen (Dan Meyers) Perdue, Linda (John) Davis and Curt (Renee) Taylor; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Lueder; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He also was preceded in death by his son, Rick Lueder; grandson, George “Pat” Perdue; and brothers, Marvin, Loren and Norman Lueder.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
The family suggests that all attendees please practice social distancing and wear a facemask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.