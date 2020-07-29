Vern Lueder
Laverne G. Lueder, 86, of Fort Atkinson, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Vern was born on April 20, 1934, on the family farm in Fort Atkinson, son of the late Frank and Gertrude (Falk) Lueder.

On Jan. 17, 1970, he married Marilyn Anderson at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.

Vern was an avid golfer and a member of Lake Ripley Country Club in Cambridge.

Vern is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Karen (Dan Meyers) Perdue, Linda (John) Davis and Curt (Renee) Taylor; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Lueder; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He also was preceded in death by his son, Rick Lueder; grandson, George “Pat” Perdue; and brothers, Marvin, Loren and Norman Lueder.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.

Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

The family suggests that all attendees please practice social distancing and wear a facemask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

