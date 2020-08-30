LaVerne H. Taylor, 94, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
LaVerne was born on Jan. 7, 1926, in Minneapolis, Minn., daughter of the late Harry E. Ford and Mable (Hoff) Ford.
A graduate of the Minneapolis Institute of Art and Design, she had a career as a commercial artist and a college instructor.
She married Johnathan Taylor on Nov. 3, 1956, and raised three children.
LaVerne is survived by her son, Matthew (April) Taylor; daughters, Roxanne (Jon) Taylor/Hundt and Andrea (Daniel) Taylor/Goryn; her grandchildren, Autumn (Jeffery) Taylor/Fearing, Madeline (Patrick) Taylor/Grubb, Devin Hundt, Aaron Taylor, Shalane (Joshua) Hundt/Gerard, Stanislav Goryn and Vladyslav Goryn. Great-grandchildren include June, Sumner and Linden Fearing, Charlie and Jack Grubb, and Chiara Bauer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnathan of Fort Atkinson.
A private family memorial service will be held.
If you wish, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Jefferson County as she was a lifelong dog lover.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.