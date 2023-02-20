Lawrence F. "Larry" Reinders

March 14, 1943 - February 16, 2023

Johnson Creek, WI - LAWRENCE "LARRY" F. REINDERS, 79, of Johnson Creek passed away at Meriter Hospital in Madison on Thursday February 16, 2023, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on March 14, 1943, in Waukesha, son of the late Raymond and Genevieve (Cheaney) Reinders.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Reinders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.