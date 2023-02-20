Lawrence F. "Larry" Reinders

Johnson Creek, WI - LAWRENCE "LARRY" F. REINDERS, 79, of Johnson Creek passed away at Meriter Hospital in Madison on Thursday February 16, 2023, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on March 14, 1943, in Waukesha, son of the late Raymond and Genevieve (Cheaney) Reinders.
Larry and his family moved to the Johnson Creek area in 1956 where he graduated from Johnson Creek High School. He married Janice Doebert on May 29, 1965, and together they lived on the family farm in the Johnson Creek area for over 50 years. Larry farmed with his brother Lenny, raising, and milking Holstein dairy cows and cultivating over 150 acres of crop land.
Larry was an avid sports Wisconsin sports fan, watching the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the Milwaukee Brewers. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, snowmobiling, and relaxing on the pontoon. Larry was very social, had a great sense of humor and always had a smile on his face.
He was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Johnson Creek.
He will be deeply missed by his family, wife Janice Reinders of Johnson Creek, son Randy (Janet) Reinders of Jefferson, daughter Dawn (Jeff) Spaanem of Deerfield. Five grandchildren, Zachary Reinders, Allie Reinders, Bryenna Kuhn, Kyle Spaanem and Abby Spaanem. Siblings, David (Mary Jo) Reinders of La Crosse, Donald (Kay) Reinders of Jefferson, Rita (Jerry) Baumann of Jefferson. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Leonard Reinders.
Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday February 24 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating, burial will take place at a later date in the St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery in Johnson Creek. Visitation will be on Friday the 24th, at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.
