WATERTOWN — Lawrence “Larry” LeMacher, 96, of Watertown, died peacefully in his sleep on May 6, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice Center in Johnson Creek.
Larry was born on Nov. 13, 1923, in Oconomowoc, son of Leo Frank and Julia (Dornfeldt) LeMacher.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in April of 1943 and was honorably discharged in February of 1946.
Larry married Beatta “Betty” Grulke on July 5, 1947, in Waukegan, Ill. She died on June 6, 2007.
He worked at Waukesha Motors/Dresser Industries in Waukesha for many years.
The things Larry enjoyed most were camping with the family, hunting and fishing.
He was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Watertown.
Survivors include four children, Wayne (Ellie) LeMacher of Fort Atkinson, Linda (Steve) Blaser of Watertown, Mary (Dennis) Harshbarger of Geneva, Ill., and Frank (Jeannie) LeMacher of Waterloo; four grandchildren; 10 step grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; stepdaughter, Sandra Baars; stepgrandson, Todd Harshbarger; brothers, Myron, Clarence, Leonard and Frank; and sisters, May and Flo.
Larry will be cremated and buried in Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia with his wife. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rainbow Hospice for their loving care of Dad during his stay there.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
