Fort Atkinson, WI - Lee B. Hubbard, 87, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday May 29, 2022.
Born on June 16, 1934, he was the son of the late Omar and Hilda (Huppert) Hubbard. He was educated in Fort Atkinson Schools graduating in 1952. Lee devoted his career to farming and agriculture related businesses.
On June 25, 1961, he married Deloris Rieck. Together they were blessed with three children, Patricia, David and Brenda and shared over 60 years of marriage.
Lee was an active member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. He volunteered in 4-H and during retirement spent time building churches and schools around the country for Builders for Christ. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, and time with his grandchildren, especially watching their sporting events.
Lee is survived by his wife, Deloris; children, Patricia (Dave) Kapler, David Hubbard, Brenda (Jason) Koester; grandchildren, Peter (Kristen) Kapler, Karis (Sam) Pappenfuss, Philip (Brie) Kapler, Katie (Dawson) Henderson, Megan (Rob) Deenik, Caleb Koester, Mikaela Koester, Jeremiah Koester; great-grandchildren, Vanayah, Aavona, Isabelle and Abigail Kapler, Reuben, Josiah and Elias Pappenfuss, Samson Henderson, Robby, Shelly, Heidi and Henry Deenik. He is further survived by other loving family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Omar Hubbard Jr., and Ivan Hubbard.
A service will take place at 11:00 A.M. Friday June 3, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Fort Atkinson. Visitation will take place from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. A private family interment will take place at Hebron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to St. Paul's Church or School and Lakeside Lutheran High School would be appreciated.
