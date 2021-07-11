September 13, 1942 - June 16, 2021Fort Atkinson, WI - On Wednesday June 16, 2021 Lee V. Gilkey, devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, was called home to be with the Lord after 78 wonderful years on this earth. Lee passed away with his sons, Kenneth Gilkey, Kurtis Gilkey and the love of his life, Doris Gilkey, by his side. Lee was born to Harold Gilkey Sr. and Josephine Gilkey on September 13, 1942. He grew up in Keyser, of Columbia County, Wisconsin and would later move to Virgil, Illinois, west of Chicago. He married his dream girl, Doris Gilkey, on April 4, 1964. The two would go on to build a beautiful life together, with their two sons, Kenneth Gilkey and Kurtis Gilkey. The couple and “their boys” would move across the country to Arizona and California but soon returned to the Elburn, IL area where they called “home.” Throughout his career Lee was known by many as a hard worker, talented builder and a generous employer. At age 15 he began work at Moline Malleable Iron Co., spending his evenings working shifts at McDonalds. He would go on to work in a variety of roles, eventually being hired as a carpenter where he learned of his talent in carpentry, going on after that to join the Carpenter’s Union. Lee would go on to become a successful business owner starting multiple businesses in the world of carpentry. These companies included Gilkey Construction and Precision Wood Working, where he would go on to build over 100 homes, and finally, Trim Works Inc. and Midwest Window & Supply. He always believed in quality workmanship over quantity. Establishing Trim Works Inc. and Midwest Window & Supply in Elburn, IL while teaching his sons all he knew about the trade. He always worked to provide for his employees, supporting them even when it meant his family had to go without. After years of dedication to the company Lee would retire in 2007 and turn the business over to his son Ken, who still proudly owns the company today. Although retired, he always found time to help anyone who asked. Lee was a proud member of the Lions Club of Elburn IL where he earned the Melvin P. Jones Fellowship award as well as a lifetime membership. He loved the game of golf and was honored for his dedication as a board member at the Mounds Country Club in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin where he birdied many holes, but always looked for that hole in one! He shared with the boys his passion for golf as well as motorcycles, snowmobiling, stock car racing, fishing and hunting. He always reminded his sons when they went out for the evening, “Remember, you represent the family.” Lee is survived by his wife of 57 years Doris Probst Gilkey, his two sons; Kenneth (Heidi) and Kurtis (Luz Maria) Gilkey; five grandchildren, Shannon, Duncan, Sean, Quinn and Kendall Gilkey; and his sister, Jean Gilkey. He is preceded in death by his father Harold Gilkey Sr.; his mother, Josephine Gilkey; his step-father, David Waggoner; his brothers, Stanley and Harold Gilkey Jr.; and his sister, Donna Oren. Please join us in celebrating Lee’s life at the home of Ken and Heidi Gilkey from 1 to 5 pm at 48W264 Winters Road, Maple Park, Illinois on July 11, 2021.
