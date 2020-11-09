June 2, 1920 - November 7, 2020
Jefferson, WI - Lena M. "Lee" Rammelt, 100 of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Fort Health Center.
Lee was born on June 2, 1920 in King City, MO, the daughter of Donald and May (Gilbert) Wildish. She lived in the state of Missouri until age 16, when her father moved the family to the Waukesha area. On September 12, 1936, she married Roy Rammelt in Chicago, IL. The couple had twin daughters and enjoyed 64 years of marriage until his death in 2000. Lee and Roy owned and operated the Swing Inn Tavern in Jefferson for many years. Lee was an avid bird lover and adored dogs. Spending time outdoors working, is where she wanted to be. She worked hard her entire life and saw many events during the 100 years she lived. Lee was dear lady who lived a full and happy life, and she will be missed.
She is survived by: her twin daughters Sally (Neil) Roth of Helenville and Sandra Dally of Union Grove; granddaughter Diane (Rob) Staven and she is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Lee is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her son-in-law Roger Dally.
Memorials to the Jefferson County Humane Society in Lee's honor would be greatly apricated.
Lee will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Rome.
