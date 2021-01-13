Lennart H. Sponberg

July 17, 1921 - January 2, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Lennart "Lenny" Hans Sponberg, 99, passed away on January 2, 2021 at Sylvan Crossings in Jefferson, WI.
He was born on July 17, 1921 in Varnamo, Sweden to Malcolm and Bertha Sponberg. His family migrated to America when he was 9 years old. Lenny met the love of his life at a Valentine's Day Party in 1946. As soon as he saw Lois Johnson, he announced to his cousin Pete, "That is the girl I'm going to marry." Two years later, on Valentine's day, they were married in Evanston, IL at The Swedish Covenant Church. They were married for 65 years prior to Lois's passing.
Lenny served in the Army Air Corps, worked as a carpenter and a mill wright. He was also a very talented wood worker. They raised 3 children and settled in Appleton, Wisconsin. Lenny and Lois moved to Fort Atkinson in 2001.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lois's parents Adolph and Edith Johnson; brothers Biben, Bertil Holger, Lars Birger; brothers-in-law Raymond, Paul, Russell, Gerry; sisters-in-law Alice, Marie, Gladys; son-in-law Steven Heitz.
He is survived by his children, Curt (Colleen) of Waupaca, WI, Patti Heitz of Fort Atkinson, and Tom (Kim) of Corona, CA. Also, grandchildren, Hans (Sarah) Sponberg, Hanna (Dan) Keifenbergs, Nate (Anna) Heitz, Stephanie (Eric Rogers) Heitz, Malcolm (Stacy Miller) Heitz, Allison (Dustin) Christofolo, and Sean Sponberg. Great grandchildren, Lexi and Lois Heitz, Aubrey and Bjorn Sponberg, Ansel and Aurealia Keifenbergs and Luca Christofol. Along with many nieces, nephews and a cousin, Kerstin Karlsson, of Sweden.
We would like to give a special thank you to his caregiver, whom he adored, Annette, Sylvan Crossing in Jefferson and Rainbow Hospice.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be given to Rainbow Hospice.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
