ROME — Leon R. Dorn, 76, of Rome, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020, after his second battle with cancer, peacefully surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 12, 1943, in Oconomowoc.
Leon and Shirley were married on May 7, 1966, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Rome.
He had been employed at Stoppenbach Inc. in Jefferson for 37 years and Ewald Chrysler in Oconomowoc as a lot attendant for 12 years.
Leon was a very quiet and unassuming person. He loved Shirley so much, and she helped him through the many health issues he faced throughout his life.
He cared deeply for his family and was very proud of both his sons. Leon was very excited to have two special daughters-in-law whom he loved as his own children.
Leon loved sports, especially the Packers, Brewers and Bucks. He and Shirley were Packer season ticket-holders for 17 years and Brewers season ticket-holders for 27 years. He was proud of the fact they were in attendance for many of those teams’ important games. They spent many days and nights driving from Rome to Lambeau Field and Miller Park. He was looking forward to seeing Giannis bring an NBA Championship home to Milwaukee this summer.
Leon always drove Ford vehicles and was very loyal to the brand. He hated a dirty vehicle, so you knew he always would have his clean.
Leon grew up on a farm, so he loved the Farmall/International/Case IH tractors. He owned Cub Cadet garden tractors, and enjoyed cutting the grass and taking care of the property.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of Rome; son, Jim (Tracy) of Delafield; son, Ken (Sue) of Chicago; his dog, Sadie, and grand-dog, Fernie. He further is survived by sisters, Margaret Jager of Queen Creek, Ariz., and Ruth Christian of Oconomowoc; and brother, Elroy Dorn of Jefferson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Viola (Winkelman) Dorn; sisters, Donna Mae Dorn, Dorothy Sukow and Mabel Lees, as well as brothers Harvey Dorn, Donald Dorn and Floyd Dorn.
Because of the COVID-19 virus there will be a graveside service for his family. Later this summer the family hopes to have a celebration of life service.
Shirley, Jim, Tracy, Ken and Sue would like to thank Pastor Mike Mannisto and Rainbow Hospice for the outstanding care and help through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask to please make memorials to the following: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Rome, Rainbow Hospice, Hoovers Hause Rescue Center in North Prairie or any Humane Society or Rescue of their choice.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online tributes may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
