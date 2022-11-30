Jefferson, WI - ¬LEONARD R. WEBER, age 82 of Jefferson passed away at Jefferson Memory Care on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
He was born on June 22, 1940, to Robert and Lorraine (Brenning) Weber in Johnson Creek, WI. He attended Jefferson High School and served in the United States Army from September of 1957-July 1965.
He married Peggy Lou Frohmader on February 21, 1981. She preceded him in death on January 12, 2012.
Leonard worked as a manager at Stoppenbach Meats for over 41 years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, and travelling.
He is survived by his sons Michael (Sue) Weber of Trego, WI, Scott (Mary) Weber of Jefferson, and Todd (Marilyn) Weber of Jefferson; stepchildren Denise (Greg) Kirchmayer of Green Bay, WI and Keith (Victoria) Griep of Jefferson; grandchildren Mike Weber Jr, Robbie Weber, Amanda Weber, Alex Weber, Neil Kuhlman, Tyler Halsey and Zachary Weber; step-grandchildren Amber (Ed) Czech and Tyler (Alissa) Griep; seven great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Peggy.
Memorial services will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 12:00 PM. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 AM until time of service.
