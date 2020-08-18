JEFFERSON — LeRoy A. Kahn, 69, of Jefferson, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Jefferson Memory Care.
LeRoy was born in Waukesha on Jan. 11, 1951, son of the late LeRoy and Juanita (Bentley) Kahn.
LeRoy joined the U.S. Navy in 1969 and was stationed on the USS Forrestal (CVA59) during the Vietnam War. Following his Naval service, he joined the American Legion Post 164 in Jefferson.
LeRoy was a good dad to his son and was a hard worker who enjoyed spending time on the farm with his horses. He also had a passion for duck hunting and the outdoors.
LeRoy is survived by his son, Cameron, and Cameron’s mother, Andrea Kahn, both of Jefferson; stepmother, Ida Kahn of Palmyra; brother, Preston (Carol) Kahn of Elmhurst, Ill.; half-brother, Gary Kahn of Palmyra; stepbrothers, Eugene (Pat) Robinson and Ronald Robinson; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at Cushman Cemetery in Jefferson.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com
