May 17, 1935 - January 6, 2022
Johnson Creek, WI - Leroy E. Nell, age 86, of Johnson Creek went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2022 after a brief illness. He was born on May 17, 1935 to Elmer and Esther (nee Degner) Nell of Watertown. He was made a child of God on June 9, 1935 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. He renewed those vows on his Confirmation Day, April 10, 1949. In 1953, he graduated from Northwestern Prep in Watertown. On February 4, 1961 he married Marion Klusmeyer at First German Lutheran Church in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
Leroy was employed by the city of Watertown, he also served in the National Guard from 1956-1962 and was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington during the Berlin Crisis. From 1961-1989 he worked at First State Savings (now Associated Bank) as a loan manager. He helped many people buy their first home. From 1989-1997, Leroy was the Loan Manager for the Church Extension Fund of the Wisconsin Lutheran Synod. He was also on many boards at the various churches to which he belonged. During the past 42 years, Leroy was Power of Attorney and Personal Representative for numerous estates.
Leroy had a unique way of making people feel special and showed selfless love, kindness and encouragement to others no matter what the situation. He modeled Christ's love for him, and made a lasting impression on the lives he touched.
Leroy is survived by his daughters, Pamela (Samir) Mahshie of Houston, TX and Tina (Rick) Ulrich of Lake Mills. 4 grandchildren: Najeeb (Courtney) Mahshie of Crosby, TX, Elias Mahshie of Houston, TX, Lydia and Jacob Ulrich of Lake Mills. 2 great-grandsons, Kaysen and Hudsyn Mahshie of Crosby, TX as well as many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marion (July 18, 2020), his parents and his sister and brother-in-law Florence (Howard) Herold formerly of Watertown as well as other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nursing staff at the Watertown Regional Medical Center for their help and support and the staff at Rainbow Hospice for special care.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, January 15 at 11:00 am at St. John's Lutheran in Jefferson, WI with Pastor Allen Tetzlaff and Pastor Matt Krenke officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Memorials may be given to Lakeside Lutheran High School, St. Mark's Lutheran Church Sugar Island, St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson or Rainbow Hospice Johnson Creek.
Blessed are those who die in the Lord from now on, "Yes" says the Spirit, "they will rest from their labor." Revelation 14:13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.