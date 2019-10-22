Leroy W. Ebert, 88, of Fort Atkinson, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Alden Estates in Jefferson.
He was born on April 10, 1931, in Watertown, the son of the late William and Martha (Giese) Ebert.
He married Shirley Hasel on Nov. 16, 1957, in Lake Mills.
Leroy was employed by DeGolier and Burrod Trucking of Deerfield and later by the School District of Jefferson for 23 years, retiring in January of 1986 due to health reasons. He also had worked Shirley’s family farm.
Leroy was confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Watertown and later became a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, where he also served as an usher and on the cemetery board for many years.
He also was a member of the Two Cylinder tractor club and the former Lakeside Men’s Club.
Leroy was an avid John Deere fan, loved his polka music, collecting milk bottles, clocks and toy tractors, loved attending local auctions and thresherees, and loved a good Old-Fashioned.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; their children, Brian (Randy Winters) Ebert of Frisco, Texas, Linda (Robert) Bue of Fort Atkinson and Jennifer (Jamie) Zwieg of Watertown; daughter-in-law, Susan Ebert of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Ashley (Brian Hohensee) Schuld, Carissa (Michael) Schwemmer and Graceann Bue; one great-grandson, Isaiah Schwemmer; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills and also on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will be in St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills.
If desired, memorials may be made to the church or the charity of one’s choice.
Family wishes to extend their sincerest appreciation to Alden Estates and Rainbow Hospice for their care of Leroy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.