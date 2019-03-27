JEFFERSON — Leverda M. “Suzie” Gilbert, 91 of Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Leverda was born on May 6, 1927, in La Crosse, daughter of the late Edgar and Eudora (Meacham) Coleman.
She married Walter Gilbert on March 4, 1954. He preceded her in death on April 5, 2001.
Leverda was a wonderful, sweet person who always was willing to open her home to children. She was an avid Bingo player and was known for her sugar cookies.
Leverda is survived by her children, Arthur (Yong) Gilbert, Judith Warren, Charles Gilbert, Rosie (Mike) Perez and Lenny (Betty) Gilbert; grandchildren, Naomi Schultz, Connie (Michael) Scott, Brenda (Bill) Flesch, Tim (Joelean) Gilbert, Nathan (Katie) Gilbert, Carla (Billy) Chillcott, Wendy (Mark) Rieder, Jeffrey (Teresa) Pinnow, Suzie Jo, Julie and Terry Gilbert, Kim (Jeff) Cook, Rob and Steve Gilbert, Gary (Bobbi) Risberg, Teresa (Doug) Kerns, and Danny, Jeff and Lori Gilbert; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Hanson.
She also was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Gilbert; three brothers and five sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.
Friends may call on Tuesday at the memorial home from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
