Liann G. (Tyson) Cyr

Fort Atkinson, WI - Liann G. Cyr, age 57, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Meriter Hospital, Madison. She was born in New Haven, CT, on June 15, 1964, the daughter of David N. and Adele (Shonberg) Tyson. Liann married Paul J. Cyr on Dec. 10, 2000 in Wallingford, CT. She enjoyed quality time with her family. In her spare time, she loved gardening, crafting, and crocheting, gifting many of her masterpieces to her loved ones. Liann was always there for anyone who needed it, especially caring and watching after her beloved grandson, Alaric! She cared deeply for her family and friends, and did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. Liann's memory will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved her!
She is survived by her beloved husband of 20 years, Paul; 3 children, to whom she was entirely devoted to: Alicia (Rich) Bellus, Michelle Cyr, and Jessica Faraday; and her 2 grandsons, Alaric, whom he lovingly referred to her as Mimi, and Mason to whom Liann was just starting to get to know. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Hal Tyson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Patrick Russell officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family for the care of Liann's grandson, Alaric. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
